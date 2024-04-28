Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon has been ruled out of Game 4 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche due to a laceration on his left hand.

Head coach Rick Bowness has not ruled out a return for Game 5 on Tuesday and said Dillon did not sustain any significant damage.

"It didn’t look good so it’s a big sigh of relief that there wasn’t any damage done," Jets head coach Rick Bowness said. "Give our doctors credit. They got right at it and did a great job stitching him up.

"He one of our toughest competitors, a tremendous teammate and he gives you 100 per cent every shift out there," Bowness said of Dillon. "He’s tough as nails, he battles everybody, he blocks shots.

"I mean he does everything you want your veteran (defencemen) to do and he’s a great leader on the ice and in the room. He brings a lot to the table for us."

Logan Stanley will take Dillon's place in the lineup and play on the third pairing alongside Nate Schmidt.

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will make his series debut tonight and will draw into the fourth line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo.

The Jets trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after a 6-2 loss in Game 3.



Jets Projected lineup:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederrieter* -Monahan-Toffoli

Ehlers* - Lowry-Appleton

Jonsson-Fjallby-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit