The Winnipeg Jets called up forward Brayden Yager from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League on Friday, the team announced.

Yager, 20, will make his NHL debut if he sees game action. The native of Saskatoon, Sask. scored 14 goals and finished with 52 points in 33 games with Lethbridge this season. He added eight goals in 16 games in the playoffs.

The Jets acquired the rights to Yager in the offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Rutger McGroarty.

"You don’t expect to get traded at such a young age,” Yager said last month. “Obviously, I enjoyed my time in Pittsburgh where I met some pretty good players and learned a lot from.

“[But] my first camp in Winnipeg was unreal and there are obviously lots of great players there too. It was great that those guys were really good to me and the staff were unbelievable to just make me feel welcome and that I belonged.”

Yager also made appearances for Team Canada at the World Juniors each of the last two editions of the tournament.

The righty centre registered three assists in five games at the tournament in January this year.

Winnipeg has a chance to eliminate the Blues in St. Louis in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night. They enter with a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 5 on Wednesday.