Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is skating again, three months after undergoing hip surgery.

The Jets posted two pictures of Lowry in full gear on Tuesday with the caption, "In the most important news of the day… Lows is on the ice."

Lowry was given a timeline of five-to-six months for recovery after the surgery, which took place in late May. That timeline suggested he would miss at least the start of this season with Winnipeg's first game set for Oct. 9 against the Dallas Stars.

The 32-year-old American centre scored 16 goals and 18 assists over 73 games with the Jets in 2024-25, his 11th season with the franchise.

Lowry scored four goals in 13 playoff games this spring, including the Game 7 double-overtime winner to eliminate the St. Louis Blues in the first round. The Presidents Trophy-winning Jets were later eliminated in the second round by the Stars in six games.

A native of St. Louis, Lowry has scored 121 goals and 152 assists over 775 career games in Winnipeg after the Jets selected him in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 15 goals and nine assists across 62 career playoff games.

Lowry, who was named team captain ahead of the 2023-24 season, is entering the last of a five-year, $16.25 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.