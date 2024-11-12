The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, it was announced Tuesday.

He was with the Jets during the pre-season before being claimed off waivers by the Avalanche on Oct. 11.

Kahkonen was waived after appearing in only one game with the Avs this season at the NHL level. He's also played two games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, recording a 2.57 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

The 28-year-old Finn is a veteran of six NHL seasons, also having spent time with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. He owns a career record of 49-68-15 with a 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage.

He is signed to a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg also placed defenceman Logan Stanley on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 with an undisclosed injury.

He played 15:35 in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars Saturday afternoon, recording one hit and one blocked shot.

Other waiver action

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Matt Benning cleared after being waived on Monday.

Benning has yet to appear in a game with Toronto since coming over from the San Jose Sharks in the Timothy Liljegren trade. The team said Benning was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after clearing.

He is signed to a cap hit of $1.25 million through next season.