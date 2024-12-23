TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets had payback on their minds and top spot in the National Hockey League in their final game before the holiday break.

The Jets made good on both accounts with a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs before 18,923 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

The win avenged a 6-4 home loss to Toronto on Oct. 28, that halted the Jets' eight-game win streak to begin the season. It also pushed the Jets into first overall.

"They don't hand out awards at Christmas, but obviously, we're happy," said Jets centre Mark Scheifele, who enjoyed a three-goal, four-point outing.

"It's good to get a couple of days off, get recharged and get going for the next half of the season."

Surprisingly, the Jets (25-10-1) are only one point ahead of the 36-game pace of 23-9-4 set a year ago.

"We've been good from top to bottom and we need everybody in this group," said Kyle Connor, who scored the Jets first two goals and helped set up Scheifele for his first of three third-period goals.

"I just think our ability to roll over lines and be hungry, and not to be satisfied with anything. We also have taken a day-to-day approach, learning what we can improve on from wins and losses and implementing the adjustments."

Besides defeating the Maple Leafs after what transpired in late October, Scheifele had extra motivation after being left off Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

In the 10 games since Canada's roster was announced, Scheifele has eight goals and 15 points.

"You're disappointed, but at the end of the day, you just want to play well for your group of guys," Scheifele said.

"There's always a bit of motivation you can draw from in every game. But it's just a matter of playing good for the Winnipeg Jets and controlling what I can control."

He also enjoys playing in Toronto, an hour from his hometown of Kitchener.

"I love coming to Toronto to have the opportunity to play in front of a lot of friends and family," Scheifele said. "Being so close to home, I get a little extra excited to play here.

"I think the biggest thing is we didn't play our best when we played them last. We were excited to get another crack at them and show them the game we can play. All in all, it's a big win for us."

MATTHEWS STILL OUT WITH INJURY

While the Jets enter the Christmas break with back-to-back wins, the Maple Leafs dropped their second in a row at home without wounded captain Auston Matthews, out with an upper-body injury.

"We just have to clean up some things off the rush, the transition part especially against a team that's obviously very good with their top line that takes advantage of time and space," said Maple Leafs centre John Tavares, who scored both Toronto goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 7-4-0 with Matthews on the sidelines this season and 42-23-2 in his career.

Toronto was also missing defenceman Chris Tanev, out day-to-day with a lower-body ailment.

Tanev missed his first game after skating in the pre-game warm-up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.