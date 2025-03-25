WINNIPEG - Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway 1:28 into overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets clinch a playoff spot by downing the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Tuesday's showdown between the NHL's top two teams.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals were in a line change when Ehlers grabbed the puck and fired a wrist shot past goalie Logan Thompson for his 24th goal of the season.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin had tied the game 2-2 with a one-timer that went through Connor Hellebuyck’s pads with four minutes remaining in the third period.

Ovechkin now has 889 career goals, six away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.

Josh Morrissey and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets (49-19-4), who swept the two-game season series against Washington after taking the first game 5-4, also in overtime.

Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Western Conference-leading Jets in front of the team’s third straight sellout and 11th of the season at Canada Life Centre.

Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Capitals (47-15-9), extending his goal streak to three games with three goals. Thompson stopped 22 shots.

Winnipeg led 1-0 after the fast, tight-checking first period when Morrissey’s one-timer went off Capitals defenceman Martin Fehervary in front of the net and past Thompson at 6:50.

After sitting in the box for cross-checking Jets defenceman Colin Miller in the chest, Mangiapane stepped out, joined a three-on-two and sent a shot over Hellebucyk’s right shoulder with 40 seconds left in the period.

Winnipeg outshot the Capitals 8-6 in the opening frame.

Washington had the game’s first two power plays in the second period, putting a pair of shots in each one at Hellebuyck.

Appleton broke the tie with 12 seconds remaining in the second with a wrist shot over Thompson’s glove. His ninth goal of the season came 11 seconds after Winnipeg’s first man advantage expired.

The Capitals outshot Winnipeg 12-7 in the middle period.

The Jets had their second power play early in the third, but only got one shot on goal.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg marked its third consecutive season making the playoffs and seventh time in the past eight years. The Jets had to adjust to playing without injured forward Gabriel Vilardi (upper-body injury), who was replaced by Alex Iafallo. The juggling moved Adam Lowry up to the second line to centre Ehlers and Appleton.

Capitals: Washington is now 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. The Capitals went into the game defeating 28 of the league's other 31 teams this season ­— except Winnipeg, Minnesota (who they play Thursday) and Chicago (who visit Washington on April 4).

KEY MOMENT

Ovechkin’s 36th goal of the season tied the game 2-2 with four minutes left in the third period. It came a minute after Hellebuyck denied Tom Wilson on a one-timer.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg is 37-0-1 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Jets: Host the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.