Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti exited the Jets' pre-season 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday after sustaining a hit to the head.

The incident occurred near the end of the second period when Flames forward Martin Pospisil's shoulder made contact with Perfetti's head upon entering the neutral zone.

Pospisil received a match penalty for the hit to the head and a fighting major after Jets' defenceman Logan Stanley instigated a fight in retaliation.

Perfetti, 21, was pulled from the game for precautionary reason but is not in concussion protocol, team officials told TSN's John Lu.

A #NHLJets official added that Perfetti was pulled from the game for precautionary reasons but is not in concussion protocol. He will be reevaluated Thursday. @TSN_Edge https://t.co/5pw4KlCJW5 — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) September 28, 2023

The 5-foot-11 winger missed the last 26 games of the regular season and the Jets' entire six-game series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs last season due to a lingering upper-body injury and will be reevaluated on Thursday.

Perfetti recorded eight goals and 30 points in 51 games during in his rookie season.