WINNIPEG - The chants have already started for Connor Hellebuyck: “MVP! MVP! MVP!”

The Winnipeg goalie recorded a career-best and franchise-best seventh shutout this season as the Jets blanked the New Jersey Devils 4-0 before a sold-out crowd of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

“That’s really cool,” Hellebuyck said. “They really believe in me and I’m really grateful to have them around and spend my career here. It means a lot.”

Hellebuyck is the reigning Vézina Trophy winner but was asked if he has given any thought to the possibility of winning the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP.

“A day at a time,” he responded. “It would be cool, but whatever happens, happens.”

Hellebuyck’s teammates would certainly support the MVP idea.

“I feel like they’re well-deserved,” said David Gustafsson of the MVP chants after scoring in the game. “I mean, he’s been a huge part for us in getting to where we are in the standings right now, so I feel like that’s well-deserved.”

The Jets, by the way, became the fastest Canadian team to record 50 wins in a season since the Vancouver Canucks in 2010-11.

Hellebuyck, who leads the NHL with 42 wins, was relishing yet another clean slate after stopping 24 shots.

“I just love shutouts, to be honest with you,” he said. “That's why I play the game.

“I think our details are right. Our positioning was right, and we're reading the game and jumping them when we had a chance. And it takes everyone, including me when I need to make a save. And when guys are tight and around me, and I can see pucks, things get a little bit easier.”

They also get tougher for their opponents.

“He might be the best goalie in the world,” said Devils defenceman Brett Pesce. “He made some huge stops for them. I thought we had some opportunities.

"But they just don’t give you much. They stick to their structure, they don’t beat themselves. It’s a good hockey team.”

Hellebuyck’s shutout celebration song is "Gangnam Style" by K-pop singer Psy. It was played at the end of the contest.

“I do know the dance, so maybe one day I’ll do the dance out there,” he said with a smile.

Hellebuyck said the way the Jets played was a continuation of the type of hockey they displayed against Washington, when they scored an overtime victory in the previous outing.

“I think we’re realizing that we’re really close to playoffs, and we want to bring our playoff game every single night,” he said. “So, I think that was a continuation of it. And this time of year is when you want to be playing your best hockey, and you feel your best when you’re playing your best.”

With a goal and an assist, Mark Scheifele recorded his 201st multi-point game to pass Blake Wheeler for sole possession of the most in Jets/Thrashers history. Scheifele is now the Jets 2.0 all-time points leader with 797 points in 870 games, also passing Wheeler.

Kyle Connor had two assists and became the third different player in Jets 2.0 history to record 30 goals and 50 helpers in a season, following Marian Hossa and Scheifele.

Alex Iafallo scored the other two Winnipeg goals.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Hellebuyck said of Iafallo. “You can play him anywhere in the lineup and he’s going to be a huge difference-maker. I’m glad that he got on the board tonight and I’m not shocked by it.”

Nikolaj Ehlers recorded one assist to extend his point streak to five games. He's now just two points short of tying his career-best season of 64 points.

NOTES: The Jets are now 38-1 when leading after two periods, the best in the NHL … Kyle Connor’s wife gave birth to a daughter, Willa, on Wednesday night … David Gustafsson drew in to replace forward Rasmus Kupari, who aggravated a previous injury in his last game … The shutout snapped Nico Hischier’s eight-game point streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.