Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be between the pipes tonight as he attempts to backstop his team to its fifth victory over the past five games and his 16th win of the season.

Hellebuyck is coming off a season-high 43-save performance during the Jets' 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday and now holds a 15-2 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average over 18 starts this season.

His 15 wins are four more than the next-best goalie in the NHL, Jake Oettinger, while he sits third in GAA and second in save percentage.

With 15 wins in 17 starts thus far, the Commerce Township, MI. native has the opportunity to become the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach 25 wins, a record set by then-Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark, who reached the feat in 29 starts in 2023.

Hellebuyck, 31, has won each of his past three starts and nine of his past 10. His lone losses this season came on Nov. 16 against the Florida Panthers and Oct. 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has managed to improve on last season's Vezina Trophy-winning campaign, where he posted a 37-19-4 record with a 2.39 GAA and .921 save percentage.

“Winning is hard work,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets' excellent start to the season. “You can tell the guys have really bought into it.”

Winnipeg sits first in the Central Division with an 18-4-0 record.