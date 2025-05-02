Connor Hellebuyck was pulled before the start of the third period in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 23 shots across the first 40 minutes of play, including four goals coming in a 5:23 stretch to close out the second period. He was replaced by Eric Comrie.

Phillip Broberg, Nathan Walker, Brayden Schenn, Cam Fowler, and Alexey Toropchenko all beat the 31-year-old netminder as the Blues attempt to push the series back to Winnipeg for Game 7

A 2024-25 Hart Trophy finalist, Hellebuyck came into the contest 0-6 with a 5.72 goals-against average and an .835 save percentage in his last six road appearances in the playoffs.

Hellebuyck, a native of Commerce Township, Mich., lead all qualified goaltenders in the NHL this season with a 47-12-3 record, 2.01 goals-against average, and eight shutouts. His regular-season save percentage of .925 was good for second in the league behind Anthony Stolarz of Toronto Maple Leafs.