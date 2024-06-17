The Winnipeg Jets are continuing to overhaul their bench staff in the wake of Rick Bowness' retirement, adding experienced assistant coaches Davis Payne and Dean Chynoweth.

The team announced both signings on Monday.

“After a thorough interview process, I feel we’ve found two great individuals to help push our team forward,” said Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Scott Arniel.

“Both Dean and Davis bring with them a great deal of enthusiasm as well as a tremendous amount of team success and experience on the development side of coaching, having worked with veterans and young players alike."

Chynoweth has worked the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and held assistant coaching stints prior to that with the Carolina Hurricanes (2018-21) and New York Islanders (2009-12) at the NHL level.

Payne has worked as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators for the last five seasons, and has also spent time coaching with the Buffalo Sabres (2017-19), Los Angeles Kings (2012-17) and St. Louis Blues, where he was head coach from 2009-12.

"Both have excelled in the area of specialty teams with top-10 power plays and penalty killing units. I am excited by what both can offer our staff and our players,” said Arniel.

Bowness coached the Jets to the playoffs each of the last two campaigns, where they were eliminated in the first round in five games both times - by the Colorado Avalanche in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, and by the Vegas Golden Knights last year. he announced his retirement from coaching on May 6, shortly after the Jets were eliminated.