The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk $5,000 for clipping Florida Panthers centre Jesper Boqvist during Saturday's blowout loss in Sunrise.

The incident happened late in the third period when Pionk made a low hip check hit on Boqvist as he entered Winnipeg's zone with the puck.

Pionk received a 10 minute misconduct on the play as teammates Colin Miller and Vladislav Namestnikov as well as A.J. Greer and Sam Bennett of the Panthers where also thrown out of the game late in the third period.

Pionk, a 29-year-old American, has three goals and 14 assists over 18 games with the Jets in 2024-25, his sixth season in Winnipeg.

Boqvist, a 26-year-old from Sweden, has three goals and two assists over 18 games in his first season with the Panthers.

The Stanley Cup-winning Panthers shut out the Jets 5-0 as first-place Winnipeg fell to 15-3 on the season.