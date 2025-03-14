Jets defenceman Neal Pionk is out week-to-week with a undisclosed injury, head coach Scott Arniel announced Friday.

Pionk, 29, has nine goals and 37 points in 66 games this season while averaging 22:09 of ice time. He logged 16:18 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the New York Rangers before exiting with the injury.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers will play Friday against the Dallas Stars after missing the team's practices on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Ehlers was on the ice as the Jets held their gameday skate ahead of Friday's contest with the rival Dallas Stars. He was declared day-to-day by head coach Scott Arniel on Thursday, with Pionk receiving the same designation. Pionk, however, was not on the ice Friday as the update on him was announced later.

Ehlers took part in line rushes alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti. Luke Schenn slotted into Pionk's spot beside Dylan Samberg.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start in goal as he pursues his NHL-best 39th win this season.

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Ehlers-Namestnikov-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Tanev-Barron-Iafallo

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Schenn

Fleury-Miller

Extras: Gustafsson, Kupari, Stanley, Heinola