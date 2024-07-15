The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with defenceman Ville Heinola, the team announced Monday.

Heinola, 23, spent the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign with the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Jets. In 41 games played, the Honkajoki, Finland native scored 10 goals and 27 points.

The blue liner last played at the NHL level in 2022-23, recording an assist and two penalty minutes across ten appearances. He has played in 35 career games for Winnipeg since being drafted by the team with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, posting one goal and 10 assists in his four seasons with the organization.