Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola will miss an indefinite amount of time due to an infection in his surgically-repaired ankle, head coach Scott Arniel told reporters on Friday.

Heinola, 23, broke his ankle in the Jets' final preseason game on Oct. 5 last year. The infection was caused by the screw which was inserted into Heinola's ankle during the operation, according to TSN's John Lu.

The 23-year-old was selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Darft by Winnipeg, and debuted for the team that season, but has seen minimal playing time in the NHL in the following years.

He signed a two-year extension to stay in Winnipeg this off-season.

"Some bad news on [Ville], his ankle, he's got an infection, so this isn't day-to-day," said Arniel.

In 35 career NHL games with the Jets, the Honkajoki, Finland native has one goal and 11 points.

The Jets kick off their regular season against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9.