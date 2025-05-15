The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are scoreless after the first period in Game 5 on Thursday as the Jets aim to stave off elimination in the second-round series.

Dallas leads the series 3-1.

The Jets suffered a 3-1 loss in Game 4, with Mikael Granlund providing all the offence with a hat trick for the Stars. Dallas took Game 3 with a 5-2 win, with a controversial goal by Alex Petrovic standing as the game-winner.

A 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 is Winnipeg's lone loss at the Canada Life Centre in the playoffs. The Jets responded with a 4-0 win in Game 2.

The Jets are 0-5 on the road and haven't won a playoff road game since the opening-round in 2023.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday, if necessary.