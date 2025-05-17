The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are scoreless after the first period in Game 6 of their Western Conference second-round series on Saturday night.

The Stars had the edge in shots 6-3 as Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and Dallas' Jake Oettinger were perfect in the opening frame.

Prior to the game, it was announced that Jets forward Mark Scheifele's father Brad passed away overnight but Scheifele opted to suit up.

"It rocked us all this morning when we found out," said Jets head coach Scott Arniel earlier on Saturday. "Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that would be the wishes of his dad, that he would have wanted him to play."

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen leads all players with 19 points so far in the postseason with nine goals and 10 assists.

Dallas leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 with the winner set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.