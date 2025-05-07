The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are tied after a scoreless first period in Game 1 of their second-round playoff matchup.

The Jets got the first power play of the game at 13:30 of the period when Mason Marchment was called for hooking. They fired two shots on Jake Oettinger but were unable to take advantage with the man advantage.

The Stars jumped out to a quick start in the first, taking nine shots on Connor Hellebuyck before the Jets got their first shot on net more than seven minutes into the period.

Both goaltenders were strong in the opening period, with Oettinger stopping all 13 shots he faced while Hellebuyck stood tall, making 12 saves.

Star forward Jason Robertson returned to the Stars lineup after missing the entire first round due to injury. He played 3:47 in the opening period.

The Jets reached the second round after defeating the St. Louis Blues in seven games, rallying from two goals down with less than two minutes to go in Game 7 before winning in overtime.

The Stars also advanced after winning a thrilling seven-game series, overcoming a two-goal deficit of their own in Game 7 to beat the Colorado Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen had a third-period hat trick against his old team to secure the win.