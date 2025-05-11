The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are tied 2-2 after the second period in Game 3 of their second-round series on Sunday.

Nino Niederreiter found the back of the net, giving Winnipeg the equalizer and the lone goal of the middle frame.

The Stars had regained the lead 2-1 on a goal by Thomas Harley with just under five minutes remaining to close out the scoring in the first.

Kyle Connor pulled the Jets even with the Stars at 1-1 on a wrap-around that beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 9:53 into the opening frame.

Roope Hintz tipped the puck past Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck on a power-play just over two minutes into the game to open the scoring and give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The series is tied 1-1 after the clubs split the first two games in Winnipeg

The Stars earned a 3-2 win in the opener on Wednesday, while the Jets replied with a 4-0 victory on Friday.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday in Dallas.

The Jets reached the second round after defeating the St. Louis Blues in seven games, rallying from two goals down with less than two minutes to go in Game 7 before winning in overtime.

The Stars also advanced after winning a thrilling seven-game series, overcoming a two-goal deficit of their own in Game 7 to beat the Colorado Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen had a third-period hat trick against his old team to secure the win.