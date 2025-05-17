The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are tied 1-1 after the second period in Game 6 of their Western Conference second-round series on Saturday night.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele opened the scoring just over five minutes into the second period.

After a poor line change from the Stars, Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers got in on a breakaway that Jake Oettinger made the stop on. The Jets kept the pressure on and the Stars, with a high-sticking penalty pending, were unable to get the touch, leading to Scheifele scoring past Oettinger for the 1-0 lead.

The Stars would tie the game at the 8:48 mark as forward Sam Steel picked up a juicy rebound off a shot from Thomas Harley and fired it past Connor Hellebuyck to make it a 1-1 game. It was Steel's first goal of the postseason.

Prior to the game, it was announced that Scheifele's father Brad passed away overnight unexpectedly but Scheifele opted to suit up.

"It rocked us all this morning when we found out," said Jets head coach Scott Arniel earlier on Saturday. "Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that would be the wishes of his dad, that he would have wanted him to play."

Dallas leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 with the winner set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.