Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel announced on Tuesday that defenceman Colin Miller will be out a minimum of two weeks due to a fractured larynx.

Miller was injured in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He took a puck to the throat in the first period of the game and did not return.

The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 34 games with the Jets this season.

A fifth-round (151st overall) selection by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, Miller was acquired by Winnipeg from the New Jersey Devils on March 8, 2024 in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $3 million contract.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native has appeared in 546 career NHL games, scoring 41 goals with 174 points split between the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Devils and Jets.