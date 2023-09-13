The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with defenceman Declan Chisholm on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000, it was announced Wednesday.

Chisholm played 59 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose in 2022-23, recording five goals and 38 assists for 43 points. He also appeared in two NHL games with the Jets.

The 23-year-old was selected in the fifth round (No. 150 overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft by Winnipeg.

The Bowmanville, Ont., native has 16 goals and 70 assists for 86 points in 140 AHL games over the course of three seasons.