The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Dylan Coghlan have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level, it was announced Friday.

He was acquired last week in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations.

The 26-year-old spent the 2023-24 season in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, scoring 16 goals with 41 points in 61 games. He got into one game with the Hurricanes, playing 17:59 and recording three shots on goal.

An undrafted free agent, the Duncan, B.C. native has appeared in 106 career NHL games, scoring six goals with 22 points split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Hurricanes.