Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Coghlan, Nashville Predators defenceman Marc Del Gaizo, New York Islanders defenceman Grant Hutton and Colorado Avalanche forward Tye Felhaber have been placed on waivers Wednesday.

Coghlan, 26, has appeared in one game with Winnipeg this season.

He has appeared in 107 career NHL games, scoring six goals with 22 points split between the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Jets.

Del Gaizo, 26, has skated in 20 games with Nashville in 2024-24, recording three assists. He has six assists in 29 career NHL games with the Predators.

Hutton has two assists in 12 games with the Islanders this season. The 29-year-old has one goal and two assists in 30 career NHL games, all with New York.

Felhaber, 26, made his NHL debut on Dec. 16 against the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-1 loss for the Avalanche. In 23 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season, he has eight goals and 13 points.

The NHL roster freeze ahead of the Christmas break begins tomorrow at midnight until Dec. 27.