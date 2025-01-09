Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is on the ice early for practice today and appears ready to play on Friday against the Los Angeles Kings, per TSN's John Lu.

Morrissey left Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury after he fell and crashed into the Winnipeg net. He skated one shift in the second period before leaving for the remainder of the game.

The 29-year-old has five goals and 38 points in 41 games this season. He was named to Canada's 4 Nations Face-off roster last month.

The Jets are in the midst of an eight-game homestand and have a back-to-back this weekend with the Kings on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.