Defenceman Josh Morrissey returned to the lineup Friday evening as the Winnipeg Jets took on the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The Jets hinted at a return earlier in the day, saying "Projecting a JMo return" in a post on X and listing the defenceman on the top pairing in their projected lineup. He then took warmups prior to Game 3, firming up the chances of a return.

Morrissey incurred an upper-body injury in Game 7 of Winnipeg's first-round series victory over the St. Louis Blues. He missed Game 1 of the series but seemed to be trending toward a return leading up to Game 2.

The 30-year-old defenceman scored 14 goals and finished with 62 points in 80 games in the regular season with Winnipeg. He had three assists in the series against the Blues.

Dallas owns a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series behind a 3-2 victory on Tuesday in which star forward Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period.