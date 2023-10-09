Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola underwent surgery on his fractured left ankle and will be sidelined a minimum of eight weeks, head coach Rick Bowness said Monday.

#NHLJets Bowness says Heinola underwent surgery on his fractured left ankle and will be out a minimum of 8 weeks. He will spend his recovery at home in Finland. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 9, 2023

Heinola, 22, was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The Honkajoki, Finland, native suffered the injury after getting tangled with Ottawa Senatores blueliner Erik Brannstrom in a corner with just over six minutes remaining in the first period on Thursday.

“It’s not good," Bowness said of Heinola’s condition Thursday after the 3-0 loss to Ottawa. “There will be another analysis and they’ll look at it, but it’s not a short-term injury.”

The Jets selected Heinola in the first round (20th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

Heinola has spent four seasons in Winnipeg, splitting time between the Jets and the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

He has tallied one goal and 10 assists in 35 career games with the Jets.