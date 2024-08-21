Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Samberg is set to tee off in the PGA Tour America's Manitoba Open on Thursday.

Samberg was given a sponsor's exemption to play in the event, joining Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Morgan Barron as the only Jets to do so.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to tee off on Thursday at 3:20 p.m. ET to begin his tournament.

"I am an avid golfer and in awe of the skills and consistency of professional golfers." Samberg said in a release in January "It will be challenging and exciting to tee up beside them and watch how they compete and manage an important tournament."

Scheifele holds the best score of the Jets who have participated in the tournament with a two-day score of 162. Samberg is excited to be able to go out there and try to set a new record.

"I'm excited to get up here and see what these tournaments are all about," Samberg told team reporter Mitchell Clinton. "I haven't been to too many golf tournaments in my life. I'm just excited to talk to a lot of the pros and see what it's like from a different pro sport perspective."