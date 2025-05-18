DALLAS - As the horn blared throughout American Airlines Center on Saturday night, an emotionally drained Mark Scheifele turned to his teammates for support.

One by one the players embraced the veteran forward, who played in Winnipeg's Game 6 loss to Dallas even after learning his father had died the night before.

The Stars eliminated the Jets with a 2-1 overtime victory that capped a day packed with emotion for the visiting side. Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry described the feeling with a single word.

"Heartbreaking," he said.

The vitriol that built up over a hard-fought second-round series instantly dissipated as the teams lined up to shake hands.

Scheifele had a long hug with Stars captain Jamie Benn, who was fined after sucker-punching him in Game 5. Another extended embrace followed with Mason Marchment, a regular thorn in Winnipeg's side.

After the game, Stars general manager Jim Nill and hockey great Wayne Gretzky stopped by the Jets' dressing room to shake hands with Scheifele and voice their support.

Scheifele scored Winnipeg's lone goal in the second period but Sam Steel followed with an equalizer. Thomas Harley put it away at 1:33 of the extra session with Scheifele off after a tripping call late in regulation time.

As the crowd erupted in celebration, Lowry went to the penalty box to support his friend and teammate.

"We’re a family," Lowry said. "Just to let him know that we’re there for him. It’s just an awful day for him. You want to give him the strength, you want to get that kill so bad. We just couldn’t do it.”

Scheifele didn't speak to reporters after the game. The Jets did not open their dressing room to media.

It was Winnipeg's sixth straight road loss of the post-season and 10th in a row dating back to 2023.

The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season but their inability to win away from Canada Life Centre proved costly.

"Our leadership within our group kept grinding everybody and pushing everybody," said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. "It's growth. It hurts a lot. But we lost to a great team."

On the winner, Tyler Seguin fed Harley as he skated in from the point and he one-timed it over Connor Hellebuyck's blocker.

"I just tried to put it across and it went in," Harley said. "After that, just happy thoughts."

The Stars advanced to play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final. The Jets were left to search for answers after being outscored 27-9 over six road losses this post-season.

Dallas split the first two games at Canada Life Centre before winning two games at home. Winnipeg earned a home shutout victory in Game 5 to extend the series.

The Stars came out flying to start Game 6 but the Jets survived the early pressure. Hellebuyck stopped Evgenii Dadonov on a wraparound attempt and caught a break when Seguin missed a glorious chance in front.

Winnipeg didn't record its first shot on Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger until the ninth minute of play.

The Jets upped the pace in the second period and were rewarded when Scheifele tucked a rebound between Oettinger's legs. The goal came on a delayed penalty call after Nikolaj Ehlers was stopped on a breakaway.

The Stars pulled even when Steel one-timed a long rebound over Hellebuyck's left shoulder.

Later in the period, Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey suffered an apparent left knee injury after getting tangled up with Mikko Rantanen in the corner.

Morrissey needed assistance to walk back to the dressing room and didn't return.

"It’s not good," Arniel said. "We’ll obviously get him home. He’s banged up pretty good."

Winnipeg had a glorious opportunity to take the lead midway through the third period. Kyle Connor fed the puck to Lowry, who sent it across to Mason Appleton.

Oettinger sprawled out and somehow blocked the fluttering puck.

"I thought Lowry was going to shoot it so I slid over and then I like, blew an edge," he said. "I just threw a prayer over and it hit me so (I) got pretty lucky."

Dadonov nearly put Dallas ahead seconds later but his shot from a tight angle hit the post.

In the final minute of regulation, Steel blocked a shot by Scheifele to set himself up on a partial breakaway. The Winnipeg centre hauled him down for the game's only penalty call.

"We stuck with it," said Dallas coach Pete DeBoer. "I was proud of how we won that game tonight. A less mature team doesn’t win that game."

Winnipeg won all four home games in a first-round win over the St. Louis Blues, securing the series in overtime of Game 7 after two late goals in regulation time.

The Jets' lone conference final appearance came in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.