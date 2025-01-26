WINNIPEG - Some were starting to whisper about a ‘Comrie Curse.’

Winnipeg Jets backup goalie Eric Comrie just could not buy a win in his previous eight outings (0-7-1). Although he played well, his teammates were not scoring enough goals for him to be able to post his fourth win of the season.

Well, Comrie finally got the support he need on Sunday when Winnipeg scored five goals and beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 before 14,491 witnesses at Canada Life Centre.

Comrie’s teammates had expressed how badly they felt for him during that dry spell and celebrated his victory.

“It feels really good,” said Gabriel Vilardi, who had two goals and two assists to lead Winnipeg. “He's earned that. He's played so well for us, and we haven't been giving him any run support. And finally, we did, and per usual, he played his game and we got the win for him.”

Comrie admitted he was relieved to finally post his fourth victory — his first since Nov. 1.

“Probably a little different than the first three, a little more relieving, I'd say,” said Comrie, who made 20 saves.

“But you know what? I know it has been a while since I won, but my game was right the whole time. I thought I was playing the right way. I mean, of course, it’s very frustrating. You're not winning, and it's tough. I think Flats (goalie coach Wade Flaherty) and Helle (Connor Hellebuyck) kept my head on straight. But they were really happy the way I was playing.

“I was really happy with the way I was playing. Just wasn't getting wins, and at the end of the day, our job is to get wins, but I was happy with my game. So, the result finally came.”

Was he starting to wonder if he would ever win again?

“Yeah, you know, honestly, it did creep in,” Comrie responded. “But you don't ever want to think that. You never want to think that.

"I mean, you never want to say, ‘Hey, I got to be perfect. I got to do this, and I got to be that.’ But I want to just play my game and be me and be what I have to and just do what I do, and have fun out there and play my structure. … I'm a competitive guy. I'm a human being. I want to win games. I want to win stuff."

The Jets had supported him throughout the drought.

“We’re a very tight group in this room,” Comrie said. “All of us are very good friends. (Mark) Scheifele … was the officiant at my wedding. So, we’re a very close group in here. We have a lot of fun together and it’s a great time.”

Kyle Connor, who had a goal and two helpers, Mason Appleton and Scheifele also scored to help Comrie get over that hump.

“Yeah, that was good to see,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “Obviously, we talked about it a few times here, us not scoring goals (for Comrie). For us to get up like we did was real good, and then he still got tested.

"There were some good looks where he had to come up big, but the boys were pretty excited for him after the game.”

The Jets continued their dominance on the power play, going 2-for-2.

“We are capitalizing when we get the opportunities,” Vilardi said.

MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.