Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is receiving treatment for an enlarged spleen and will be out indefinitely, head coach Rick Bowness announced Friday.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 29, when he suffered an upper-body injury against Dallas Stars, which is unrelated to the condition of his spleen.

Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 34 games for the Jets this season, his first with the team. He was acquired as part of Winnipeg's return in the off-season for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Selected 11th overall in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, the Kingston, Ont. native has 57 goals and 108 points in 190 career games.