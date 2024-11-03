WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers quickly shook off the suggestion that he is now the Wayne Gretzky of Denmark.

With an insurance goal into an empty net in Winnipeg’s 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon, the Jets forward became the highest-scoring Danish NHLer in history with 474 points.

“No, no, no no, definitely not,” Ehlers protested. “I’m trying to be myself out there … There’s been a lot of really good Danish NHL players so far. I’ve played with most of them, so that’s pretty cool for me, too. They’ve been idols to me. To be up there now, it’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Frans Nielsen, who played for both the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, had held the mark since 2021.

“Obviously I’m very proud of this,” Ehlers said. “There’s Danish guys that I’ve watched growing up and Frans was obviously one of them. He was an outstanding player in this league. Lucky enough I got to play with him at the world championships in his last year. It’s a very proud moment. Very happy.”

Ehlers had tied the milestone when he set up Logan Stanley’s goal early in the second period.

“I knew I was one point off getting to the same as him,” he said. “And I forgot there after the empty-netter, I forgot for a second. And then I asked (Mark Scheifele) to go get the puck. It was pretty cool.”

Ehlers had not talked to Nielsen recently.

"I've played with Frans a few times, for the national team,” he said. “He's an incredible role model. Great guy. He was a great a player. So, I'm sure he's — I hope he's happy for me."

Jets coach Scott Arniel was pleased for the man they call ‘Fly.’

“His career, obviously, he’s a goal scorer,” Arniel said. “That line (with Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti), they got off to a slow start and they’re up and running now. He’s feeling pretty good about himself.”

The Jets were also feeling good about the hellacious hit that Stanley laid on Luke Glendening early in the third period. Zemgus Girgensons then challenged Stanley to a fight, which the Jets defenceman won. Girgensons was then penalized for third-man-in, a major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct. Stanley got a major penalty.

Alex Iafallo scored on the ensuing power play, giving Winnipeg a 4-3 edge. Although the Bolts tied it 4-4, that gave the Jets a psychological lift.

"That hit, I was on the ice, I felt that one too,” Ehlers said. “And you know, for him to step up and then fight, it gets the whole team going — the bench going — and then we got a power play that goes in and scores a goal. That's pretty exciting for us. And obviously, it changes the momentum.”

Arniel said that hit sparked the fans.

"They got into it,” he said. “Obviously, our bench did as well. Stan's a big man. When he does that stuff, he's going to create more space for himself. It was a big moment and we knew what we had to do after that."

Stanley seemed to relish the hit.

“You just try to have a good gap and sometimes, those ones present themselves,” he said. “You just have to take advantage of it. It was a good hit.”

Stanley took no issue with Girgensons challenging him to a fight.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” he said. “He’s been in the league a long time and is sticking up for his teammates. I would do the same.”

NOTES — With his assist on Iafallo’s goal, Kyle Connor extended his franchise-record 12 games with points from the start of a season. … With two helpers on Sunday, Josh Morrissey recorded his 13th assist in 12 games. … The Jets have now been in first place for 14 straight days, the longest in franchise history. … The Jets have scored a power-play goal in five straight games. … The contest was Winnipeg’s annual Pride Game to promote inclusivity, acceptance and respect of those in the Rainbow community. Pride jerseys were auctioned off at the game to raise money for the Rainbow Resource Centre and Pride Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.