Nikolaj Ehlers watch continues as NHL free agency drags into a third day with TSN's top player to hit the market still available.

The 29-year-old winger was initially expected to make his decision Wednesday, but an announcement never materialized.

The Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs are all believed to expressed interest in Ehlers, but it's unclear who is still in the hunt for his services.

The Winnipeg Jets, who have worked to re-sign Ehlers, filled a hole in their forward group Wednesday by signing veteran winger Gustav Nyquist to a one-year, $3.25 million deal. Winnipeg, though, still has just over $19 million in cap space with 20 players signed for next season. A significant portion of that space will be earmarked for Gabriel Vilardi, Morgan Barron, Rasmus Kupari and Dylan Samberg, who are need of new deals as restricted free agents.

The Avalanche also dipped into free agency on Wednesday, adding 40-year-old blueliner Brent Burns on a one-year deal that PuckPedia reports could be worth up to $4 million with bonuses beyond the $1 million base salary. Colorado has a projected $4.12 million in cap space, complicating the possibility of bringing in Ehlers.

Ehlers is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him record 24 goals and 53 points in 69 games with the Winnipeg Jets, en route to winning the Presidents’ Trophy. He added five goals and seven points in eight playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky confirmed Tuesday that he's been in touch in Ehlers agent. The Hurricanes have a whopping $18.26 million in cap space with 23 players already under contract for next season.

“We’ve had talks with his agent," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s taking his time to field offers. He’s obviously a very popular person right now, and we’re waiting to see where that goes.”

While the Maple Leafs have also been mentioned as a landing spot, general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday the team was likely to build out their roster via trade with the pool of players available in free agency getting "thinner and thinner."

"That's probably the path right now that we're looking more closely at," he said of making trades.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a seven-year, $42 million contract that carried a cap hit of $6 million.

Drafted ninth overall by the Jets in 2014, Ehlers has 225 goals and 520 points in 674 career games.