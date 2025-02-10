SCOREBOARD

Jets flying high at No. 1 in NHL Power Ranking at 4 Nations break

The 4 Nations Face-Off begins this week, so let’s look at our Power Rankings as the NHL enters a hiatus for the next couple of weeks.

Winnipeg Jets fans should be thrilled, mainly because their team enters the break with the most points in the NHL and first on our list.

The Jets lead the league in goals and goals against per game. Winnipeg, by far, has the best power play in the league, clicking at 33.3 per cent. Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in just about every important goaltending metric. The Jets have dominated stretches like this before in the regular season – what’s left to determine is if it will lead to playoff success this season.

The Edmonton Oilers drop two spots, from fourth to sixth on our list. Edmonton won two of three games last week and enters the break first place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers have been as impressive defensively as they have offensively this season. Edmonton ranks second in expected goals against and top five in time spent defending in its own zone as well as inner slot shots against. Leon Draisaitl trails only Nathan MacKinnon in the scoring race with 83 points this season and is in the thick of the race for league MVP.

The Ottawa Senators are also down two spots, from 11th to 13th. The Sens followed up their five-game winning streak with a three-game losing streak.

Ottawa’s ranking on our list is more reflective of their strong underlying numbers than their record as our model believes the Senators to be a team to take a step forward following the break. The Sens sit 10th in expected goal differential and have their starting goalie, Linus Ullmark, back from injury.

Up one spot, from 15th to 14th, are the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto sits 19th in expected goal differential but has proven its elite shooting talent and goaltending is more than capable of bucking the underlying trends.

The Leafs rank 28th in scoring chances off-the-rush but sit fourth in rush goals. Anthony Stolarz is healthy again as arguably the best goaltending duo in the NHL has been reunited.

No Canadian team moved up more on our list than the Vancouver Canucks, who jumped from 22nd to 15th. The Canucks have thrived in Quinn Hughes’ absence, winning three straight games.

Despite Thatcher Demko leaving Saturday’s game with an injury, the goaltending has been terrific lately, as has team defence. Vancouver is averaging two goals against per game in its last five and is allowing 20 per cent fewer shots against from the inner slot in that time.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Calgary Flames are down seven spots from 18th to 25th. The Flames have dropped four of their last five games and now sit three points behind Vancouver for the final playoff spot in the West.

The Flames rank 23rd in goal differential per game and 21st in expected goal differential. Much of the team’s success to this point has been tied to the performance of Dustin Wolf. This will likely be the case when the NHL returns on Feb. 22.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens are up one spot from 30th to 29th. The Habs dropped three straight leading into the 4 Nations break and are now six points back of a playoff spot.

There was a stretch of five weeks through December and January where Montreal posted the best record in the NHL. The ceiling has fallen in and the loss of Kaiden Guhle to injury can’t be understated.

Enjoy the break and we will be back with our latest rankings on March 3.

 

Power Ranking - February 10

 
RK Team Last Week Record Avg. Goal Diff  xGoal Diff PT%
1 Winnipeg Jets 3 39-14-3 1.21 .13 .723
2 Dallas Stars 1 35-18-2 .76 .60 .655
3 Tampa Bay Lightning 9 31-20-4 .80 .60 .600
4 Washington Capitals 5 36-11-8 1.07 .16 .727
5 Florida Panthers 6 34-20-3 .40 .50 .623
6 Edmonton Oilers 4 34-17-4 .56 .96 .655
7 Carolina Hurricanes 2 33-19-4 .57 .64 .625
8 New Jersey Devils 7 31-20-6 .58 .53 .596
9 Colorado Avalanche 10 33-22-2 .21 .46 .596
10 Vegas Golden Knights 8 33-17-6 .55 .50 .643
11 Los Angeles Kings 13 29-17-7 .30 .35 .613
12 Minnesota Wild 12 33-19-4 .07 .08 .625
13 Ottawa Senators 11 29-23-4 .04 .21 .554
14 Toronto Maple Leafs 15 33-20-2 .24 -.10 .618
15 Vancouver Canucks 22 26-18-11 -.20 -.27 .573
16 Detroit Red Wings 14 28-22-5 -.25 -.08 .555
17 New York Rangers 16 27-24-4 -.07 -.06 .527
18 Utah Hockey Club 20 24-23-9 -.20 -.14 .509
19 Buffalo Sabres 23 22-27-5 -.28 -.32 .454
20 New York Islanders 17 25-23-7 -.20 -.30 .518
21 Columbus Blue Jackets 19 26-22-8 -.09 -.31 .536
22 Pittsburgh Penguins 25 23-25-9 -.58 -.20 .482
23 St. Louis Blues 24 25-26-5 -.36 .14 .491
24 Boston Bruins 21 27-24-6 -.42 .03 .526
25 Calgary Flames 18 26-21-8 -.35 -.19 .545
26 Philadelphia Flyers 27 24-26-7 -.53 .03 .482
27 Seattle Kraken 26 24-29-4 -.21 -.43 .456
28 Anaheim Ducks 28 24-24-6 -.54 -1.01 .500
29 Montreal Canadiens 30 24-23-5 -.55 -.49 .491
30 Chicago Blackhawks 31 17-31-5 .75 -.82 .373
31 Nashville Predators 29 19-28-7 -.67 -.25 .417
32 San Jose Sharks 32 15-35-7 -1.12 -.97 .325
 

 

