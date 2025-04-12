CHICAGO (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left Saturday night's game at Chicago after he backed into an official in the second period.

Ehlers had to be helped off the ice after he got hurt with 5:34 left. He went straight to the locker room after he departed the Jets' 5-4 shootout win.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said the team will know more about Ehlers after it gets home. The Jets host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Arniel said it was “just a little bit of the injury that he had before.” The 29-year-old Ehlers missed nine games with a lower-body injury before returning on Dec. 18 at Anaheim.

“They just ran into each other. It was a tough play, especially to lose him on that situation,” Arniel said. “It wasn't a blocked shot. ... It was a freak accident.”

A long-term issue for Ehlers would be a big blow for Winnipeg (55-21-4), which clinched the franchise’s first Central Division title and the No. 1 seed for the Western Conference playoffs when it went into overtime at Chicago. The 29-year-old Ehlers has 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games.

“Just a weird play and a fluky play and hopefully he's OK,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey said.

