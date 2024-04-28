DENVER — Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov left Sunday's game against the Colorado Avalanche after taking a slapshot to the side of the head.

Nate Schmidt fired a shot from the point that was tipped before it hit Namestnikov in the slot midway through the third period. The Avalanche led 4-1 at the time.

Namestnikov was down on the ice for about a minute before heading to the locker-room.

The fourth-line centre skated off under his power with trainers at his side.

Namestnikov held a towel to the side of his head to stop the bleeding.

The Avalanche had a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.