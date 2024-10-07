Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was absent from practice on Monday due to personal reasons.

Head coach Scott Arniel said the 31-year-old may not practice Tuesday, but he is still expected to travel with the team for Wednesday's season-opening game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaapo Kahkonen and Eric Comrie were the two goaltenders on the ice Monday. Both of them signed with the team in free agency this summer.

Hellebuyck won his career second career Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender last season. He went 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals against average and a .921 save percentage over 60 games.

The star netminder is looking to bounce back, though, after a tough postseason where his numbers dropped off significantly. He allowed 24 goals over five games, finishing with a .864 save percentage and a 5.23 GAA as the Jets were eliminated in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Entering the second year of a seven-year contract, Hellebuyck carries a cap hit of $8.5 million, which is tied with Mark Scheifele for the highest on the team.