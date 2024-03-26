Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was on the practice ice on Tuesday morning wearing a regular jersey.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 29 after suffering an upper-body injury against Dallas Stars.

On March 15, head coach Rick Bowness announced that Vilardi was also receiving treatment for an enlarged spleen and would be out indefinitely.

Vilardi has been out since Feb. 29 and has missed 13 games. While dealing with an upper body injury he was found to have an enlarged spleen. #NHLJets https://t.co/iobvPrF9yH — Ted Wyman (@Ted_Wyman) March 26, 2024

Vilardi has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games for the Jets this season, his first with the team. He was acquired as part of Winnipeg's return in the off-season for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Selected 11th overall in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, the Kingston, Ont. native has 57 goals and 108 points in 190 career games.

Bowness returned to practice on Tuesday as well after undergoing a minor medical procedure last week.

#NHLJets HC Rick Bowness is back with the team and on the ice for morning skate in preparation for #Oilers tonight. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/W2XUtvtRPH — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 26, 2024

Projected Lines vs. Oilers - John Lu, TSN

F

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit