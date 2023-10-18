Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL, according to head coach Rick Bowness.

Vilardi was forced out of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the first period due to the injury.

The 24-year-old has one assist over two games so far in his debut season with the Kings.

The Kingston, Ont., native was acquired by the Jets this off-season as part of trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings

Vilardi has registered 41 goals and 37 assists over 152 games with the Kings after they selected him 11th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.