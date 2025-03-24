Forward Gabriel Vilardi will be out week-to-week due to an upper-body injury he suffered Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Scott Arniel said Monday.

Arneil described it as a "freak" injury and clarified that it was not from the puck Vilardi took off the ear in the opening period of Sunday's game. Arniel added that his status for the playoffs is currently undetermined.

Alex Iafallo will move into Vilardi’s top line spot beside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, as well as netfront on the first power play line. Mason Appleton will backfill in the bumper on the second power-play unit for Iafallo, reports TSN's John Lu.

Vilardi played 16:02 in Sunday's 5-3 loss, a touch below his season average of 18:08, and recorded one shot on goal and one hit. He has 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points in 71 games so far this season, his second with the Jets.

Winnipeg enters play Monday with the top record in the Western Conference at 48-19-4 with 100 points, two points back of the Washington Capitals for the best record in the NHL. Those two teams will meet Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

Pionk still week-to-week

Arneil also told reporters on Monday that injured defenceman Neal Pionk remains out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Arneil said Pionk has not yet resumed skating. He last played on March 11 against the New York Rangers.

The 29-year-old blueliner has nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 66 games this season.