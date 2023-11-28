Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi will remain out Tuesday, but projects to be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Vilardi took part in Tuesday's gameday skate, but was not a part of line rushes. Head coach Rick Bowness said Vilardi will take part in a more physical, full practice on Wednesday as he looks to get up to speed.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since mid-October due to a sprained MCL. He had one assist in two games before the injury.

#NHLJets Bowness says Vilardi is not ready to return. He was trying a new knee brace today and will take part in a more physical, full practice on Wednesday. The projection is that he will be a gametime decision on Thursday vs Edmonton. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 28, 2023

The Kingston, Ont., native was acquired by the Jets this past off-season as part of trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Kings

Vilardi has registered 41 goals and 37 assists over 152 games with the Kings after they selected him 11th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.