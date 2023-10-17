Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi left Tuesday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in the first period after suffering a lower-body injury.

Vilardi appeared to suffer a right leg injury after he was tripped by Kings forward Blake Lizotte. He will not return to action.

Vilardi, 24, has one assist over two games so far in his debut season with the Kings.

#NHLJets advise Gabriel Vilardi is done for the night. He suffered what appeared to be a right leg injury after being tripped by Lizotte in the first period. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 18, 2023

The Kingston, Ont., native was acquired by the Jets this off-season as part of trade that sent star Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles.

Vilardi scored 41 goals and 37 assists over 152 games with the Kings after they selected him 11th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.