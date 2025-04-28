Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi participated in battle drills during Monday's optional practice, TSN's John Lu reports.

This was his third straight day working in a regular jersey as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since late March. He returned to practice one week ago on April 21.

Vilardi was a game-time decision and participated in warmups ahead of Game 4 on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, but did not play. It was his 15th straight missed game.

The 25-year-old had the best season of his career in 2024-25, tallying 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points in 71 games. Vilardi has appeared in 12 career playoff games, recording two goals and eight points split between the Los Angeles Kings and Jets.

The Jets took the first two games of the first-round series but the Blues won both Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis, evening the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. Game 5 will go Wednesday night in Winnipeg.



Pressure building ahead of Game 5

After losing their 2-0 series lead, the pressure is building on the Jets with a spotlight on star netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

After leading the league with 47 wins and posting a .925 save percentage and 2.00 GAA in the regular season, Hellebuyck’s first-round save percentage this year is .817 and his GAA sits at 4.24.

Hellebuyck was pulled in favour of Eric Comrie for the second straight game Sunday, three days after he was lifted early in Game 3. Including the regular season and playoffs, it’s just the second time in Hellebuyck’s career he had been pulled in two straight games.

"I know how it needs to look," Hellebuyck said of his goaltending on Monday. "I like a lot of things. I’m not gonna go and make huge changes. That being said, I’m going to be better. That’s my job and that’s the foot that I’m putting forward. I can’t be giving up this many goals.”