Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has a lot to look forward to for the 2024-25 season.

The Jets are coming off a 110-point season, he has the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in net, and an overhauled coaching staff is taking over after Rick Bowness retired.

However, Cheveldayoff has his eyes on the future and is ready to see what the young players in the organization have to offer.

On the NHL roster, forward Cole Perfetti had a breakout season in 2023-24, scoring 19 goals with 38 points in 71 games. The 10th overall pick in 2020 struggled with injuries in the previous two campaigns.

“I think Cole is just scratching the surface,” said Cheveldayoff. “Unfortunately for him, he had a couple of injuries in his 19- and 20-year-old years, but last year he had a great year. We’re looking forward to good things with him moving forward with our core.

“He’s been around for a couple of years now, he’s one of the guys you start integrating within that group and that’s the kind of team that we have here right now. We had a great year last year, but I think we need some of our younger guys to continue to take steps and move forward for us to grow.”

In the AHL, Cheveldayoff singled out forwards Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov as two prospects who impressed with the Manitoba Moose last season. Both players were called up for one game at the end of season, with Chibrikov scoring a goal and Lambert notching an assist.

Lambert, who was drafted 30th overall by Winnipeg in 2022, led the Moose in points with 55 in 64 games. Chibrikov, a second-round pick in 2021, had 17 goals and 47 points in 70 games in his first season playing in North America.

“Brad took a great step,” said Cheveldayoff. “Chibrikov came over from Russia. He’s an energy type of player that has great skill. Both guys look to factor into our equation sooner rather than later.”

The Jets had several veterans depart in free agency including Brenden Dillon, Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, while defenceman Nate Schmidt was bought out. With open spots in the lineup, Cheveldayoff says there is another opportunity for the prospects to earn playing time in the NHL.

“I’m looking forward for our younger players to try and take a step, whether it’s Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Brad Lambert, Chibrikov, Perfetti,” said Cheveldayoff. “Those are the kind of players we need to keep growing to push our organization forward.”