WINNIPEG - Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie will trade his pads for golf clubs later this month after receiving a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Manitoba Open.

The 28-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Jets and 10th in the NHL.

He’ll compete as an amateur in the PGA Tour Americas event from Aug. 21-24 at Breezy Bend Country Club.

Inviting an active Jets player has become a Manitoba Open tradition, with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Morgan Barron and Dylan Samberg among recent participants.

The tournament, which dates back to 1919, has crowned champions including Moe Norman, George Knudson and current PGA Tour player C.T. Pan.

PGA Tour Americas serves as a developmental circuit, with its top players moving on to the Korn Ferry Tour and potentially the PGA Tour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.