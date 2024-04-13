DENVER (AP) — Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry scored 10 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the net, and the Winnipeg Jets moved into the driver’s seat for the Central Division's second seed with a 7-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Sean Monahan and Lowry each had two goals, while Gabriel Vilardi and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Jets extend their win streak to six straight games. Winnipeg led 7-0 after two periods as 10 players had a point. It's the first time in franchise history the team has scored seven consecutive goals in a game, according to NHL Stats.

The Dallas Stars wrapped up the Central Division title by beating Seattle earlier in the day. It set the stage for Colorado and Winnipeg meeting in the first round, with all that remains to sort out is which team has home-ice advantage. The Jets are two points ahead of the Avalanche for the No. 2 spot in the division with two games to play. They also hold the tiebreaker.

Winnipeg finished 3-0 against Colorado this season, outscoring the Avalanche by a 17-4 margin.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche entered the game as the league's highest scoring team (3.72 goals per game) but were bottled up by Hellebuyck. It's the fifth time the Avalanche have been blanked this season — and first time at home.

Georgiev allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled for Justus Annunen with 4:43 remaining in the opening period. Annunen surrendered three goals on 12 shots as goaltending remains a big question mark for Colorado heading into the post-season.

Winnipeg spent most of the first period in the Avalanche end. Monahan opened the scoring 5:59 into the contest as Winnipeg nearly finished the period with as many goals (four) as Colorado had total shots (five).

The goals by Morrissey and Lowry 10 seconds apart tied for the second-fastest two scores in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. The fastest two were seven seconds apart on Dec. 2, 2008.

Mikko Rantanen returned to the lineup for Colorado after missing two games while in concussion protocol. Samuel Girard left in the first period after running into teammate Ross Colton. Girard was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Avalanche: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl