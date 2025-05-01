Mark Scheifele won't travel with the team to St. Louis for Game 6 against the Blues, head coach Scott Arniel confirmed Thursday.

The Winnipeg Jets forward left Wednesday night's 5-3 victory in Game 5 after the first period following a heavy hit from Brayden Schenn. The Jets lead the series 3-2.

Arniel declined to discuss the nature of Scheifele's injury on Thursday, refusing to confirm whether or not the 32-year-old Kitchener, Ont. native was in concussion protocol.

Schenn received two minors on the play, one for interference on the hit and a subsequent roughing penalty for a fracas with Brandon Tanev. Scheifele, who has two goals and four assists in the series, played 8:05 before leaving Game 5.

After the game, Blues head coach Jim Montgomery insisted that it was a hit by Radek Faksa and not Schenn that actually injured Scheifele.

"Let's make it clear, [Scheifele] got hurt from the Faksa hit," Montgomery said. "He played six minutes after the Schenn hit. He didn't come back after he got rocked by Faksa."

Arneil dismissed his counterpart's speculation.

"I didn't know Monty got his medical degree, trying to say how our player got hurt," Arneil said. "He's way off base. He should not make that comment. There's some things that have been going on in this series. That was a repeat of what we've seen before. A player leaving his feet and then hitting a player in a very unprotected spot. Hitting him in the sense of almost blindsiding him. Not happy how the call was made. Two-minute minor. Not even looking at it [for a review] is what I was upset about. It is something we have talked to the league about for five games."

Game 5 between the two teams is set for Friday night at the Enterprise Center.