Long-time Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday after 16 seasons in the league.

Wheeler spent 13 years with the Atlanta Thrashers/Jets organization after he was acquired in February of 2011 in a trade with the Boston Bruins, and was named captain of the team heading into the 2016 season.

Wheeler contributed at least 20 goals and 60 points in seven consecutive seasons with the Jets, serving as a steady presence in the locker room through six postseason appearances in his time with the team.

He retires as the Thrashers/Jets franchise leader in games played (897), assists (550) and points (812), and ranks among the top five in most other offensive stats.

Wheeler was the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, and made his NHL debut four years later as a member of the Bruins.

The native of Plymouth, Minn. spent the final year of his career with the New York Rangers in 2023-24.

In 1,172 career NHL games, Wheeler scored 321 goals and finished with 943 points. He totaled 10 goals and 45 points in 66 playoff games.