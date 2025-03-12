WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have won three of their past four games and have their sights focused on a division title. The latest step toward claiming home-ice advantage came by way of a 2-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Gabriel Vilardi scored the winner on a power play, Cole Perfetti chipped in with two assists, while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his league-leading 38th victory of the season.

The win moved Winnipeg to a staggering 45-17-4 on the year, good for 94 points — eight clear of the idle Dallas Stars, whom the Jets host on Friday.

"That was a hard-fought game,” head coach Scott Arniel said post-game. “We knew how desperate the Rangers were going to be, we certainly saw that. That was, at times, a little bit of a track meet going both ways.

"Both specialty teams had to step up and it was a good game. Good goaltending. Came out the right side of it."

Tuesday’s test marked the debut of trade deadline acquisition defenceman Luke Schenn and the home debut of returnee Brandon Tanev, who played parts of four seasons with the Jets to begin his NHL career.

Schenn finished with five hits, five shot blocks, a shot on goal and one takeaway in just over 16 minutes of ice time.

“It’s a lot more fun to play with him than against him, I'll tell you that,” laughed Perfetti, who set a new career high with 40 points on the season. “He had a couple of really big hits, a couple of really big blocks. And he's just always making the smart, simple play.

"He's a rock back there. Again, a lot more fun to play with. He's a heck of a player. A big guy out there and he's not fun to play against. It's great to have him.”

Schenn’s new coach looked favourably on his debut as well.

"A big one,” Arniel said of his immediate impact. “(He) ran into some people. Couple big shot blocks. Keeps the game simple … like we talked about yesterday. Makes a good first pass. Recognizes what's ahead of him. I'm sure there were lots of nerves coming in here. First game, against a team like the Rangers, that was a real good first showing."

For a 35-year-old veteran on the 11th stop of his lengthy NHL journey, a good first impression goes a long way. Schenn skated with Haydn Fleury on the team’s third defensive pair — a grouping that worked well in its first showing.

“At the end of the day, I just try to do whatever it takes to win,” Schenn said. “Obviously, that’s sort of my identity, and it always has been. If I’m not doing that, then I’m not playing to the best of my abilities.

"That’s what gets me to the game and at the end of the day, I’ll do whatever I can to win. Like I said, whether the fans appreciate it or not, I’m trying to help the Jets win games.”

With 44 goals and 203 total points in 1,058 career games, Schenn is not one to dazzle offensively. His structure and defensive prowess are his bread and butter. He brought his A-game on Tuesday to a team in need of a solid, shutdown third pair defender.

And on his new team? Schenn was thoroughly impressed with what he saw.

“They’re as advertised,” he said. “Obviously, playing them this year, it’s not by mistake that they’re in this position in the standings. The biggest thing I noticed is how much structure there is and how much detail there is in the defensive zone. Guys are in position and defending first.

"At the end of the day, that’s what wins in this league. They have skill, know when it’s time to take over and obviously, a great power play and goaltending. Like I said, it was pretty impressive to be a part of a group that plays the right way like this.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.