Jets' Morrissey clears concussion protocol after hit
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey underwent and cleared concussion protocol after a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark on Thursday.
Morrissey and Jets head coach Rick Bowness both told the media following the 3-1 loss that they felt the second period play was "interference" and a "pick" on the Oilers player.
The 28-year-old Morrissey has four goals and 15 assists over 22 games with the Jets in 2023-24, his ninth season in Winnipeg.