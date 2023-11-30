Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey underwent and cleared concussion protocol after a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark on Thursday.

Morrissey and Jets head coach Rick Bowness both told the media following the 3-1 loss that they felt the second period play was "interference" and a "pick" on the Oilers player.

#NHLJets Bowness confirms Morrissey underwent and cleared concussion protocol after #Oilers Janmark hit him on the play which Winnipeg players and HC described as interference and a pick. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 1, 2023

#NHLJets Morrissey said an official told him that he and #Oilers Janmark “ran into each other,” which further fueled Morrissey’s frustration over what he felt was a blatant pick and interference while the Wpg defenceman was trying to defend against McDavid. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 1, 2023

The 28-year-old Morrissey has four goals and 15 assists over 22 games with the Jets in 2023-24, his ninth season in Winnipeg.